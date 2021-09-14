POLL | Do you think we need vaccine passports?
Many have opposed the consideration to introduce Covid-19 vaccine passports to allow vaccinated individuals access to certain events and venues.
President Cyril Ramaphosa made the announcement on Sunday during a national address.
The president said the Western Cape department of health compiled figures on people above the age of 60 who were infected with Covid-19 from August 14 to 20. Of these, 699 of the 729 people above the age of 60 hospitalised for Covid-19 were not vaccinated.
“We know a vaccinated person can be infected and can pass on the coronavirus to others.
“But what we are seeing is that very few people who are vaccinated against Covid-19 are becoming severely ill with the disease, and very few are ending up in ICU or needing ventilation,” said Ramaphosa.
The president said SA has secured enough vaccines for the entire adult population and called on all eligible individuals to get the jab.
“The sooner we are all vaccinated, the sooner we can open up sports venues to spectators. The sooner we are all vaccinated the sooner we can welcome tourists to our beautiful country.
“We will also be providing further information on an approach to ‘vaccine passports’ which can be used as evidence of vaccination for various purposes and events,” said the president.
This was in direct contrast with what the president said in February, when he assured the public vaccines will not be mandatory.
“Nobody will be forbidden from travelling to wherever they want to travel to, including from enrolling at school or taking part in any public activity, if they have not been vaccinated,” he said.