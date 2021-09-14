POLL | Do you think we need vaccine passports?

The president said SA has secured enough vaccines for the entire adult population and called on all eligible individuals to get the jab.

“The sooner we are all vaccinated, the sooner we can open up sports venues to spectators. The sooner we are all vaccinated the sooner we can welcome tourists to our beautiful country.

“We will also be providing further information on an approach to ‘vaccine passports’ which can be used as evidence of vaccination for various purposes and events,” said the president.

This was in direct contrast with what the president said in February, when he assured the public vaccines will not be mandatory.

“Nobody will be forbidden from travelling to wherever they want to travel to, including from enrolling at school or taking part in any public activity, if they have not been vaccinated,” he said.