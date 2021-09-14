Pretoria man found dead in bullet-riddled luxury vehicle

A man was found dead in a luxury vehicle riddled with bullet holes in Pretoria on Monday night.

Emer-G-Med spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said paramedics found the vehicle “peppered with bullet holes”.

The shooting incident took place in Silverton.

“On closer inspection the male, believed to be in his thirties, was found seated in the driver's seat, having suffered fatal gunshot wounds.

“He was declared deceased on arrival.

“The motive for the shooting and the events surrounding it are unclear and will form the subject of a SA Police Service investigation.”

TimesLIVE