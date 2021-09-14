Sahpra finds no link between reported deaths and the Covid-19 vaccine

The SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) has found no link between reported deaths and the Covid-19 vaccine.

The regulator and the National Immunisation Safety Expert Committee (Nisec) said on Monday 40 reports of deaths after receiving the vaccine have been investigated and 46 are still under investigation.

Prof Hannelie Meyer, chairperson of Nisec, said 13 of the deaths are related to Covid-19 with a single case of breakthrough infection.

“These people who died because of Covid-19, they had already incubated Covid-19 at the time of vaccination or they contracted Covid-19 shortly after being vaccinated before they could mount an adequate immune response,” she said.

Meyer said some deaths happened “coincidentally” after being jabbed and were not related to the Covid-19 vaccine.