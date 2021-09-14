South Africa

WATCH | ‘Strangle them, burn them’: More harrowing undercover footage revealed of former Thembisa cop

14 September 2021 - 13:55 By ANTHONY MOLYNEAUX and Naledi Shange

More undercover footage has been revealed of a former Thembisa police officer allegedly telling a hitman and undercover cop how to kill her sister and her sister’s five young children. 

Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu stands accused of murdering five of her relatives and her boyfriend by poisoning, setting fire to their homes and hiring hitmen to kill them.

It is alleged she benefited R1.5m from funeral policies and life insurance policies she took out on her victims. She is facing the charges against her in the Palm Ridge high court.

The first part of our video series giving more context and explaining how Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu was caught on camera can be found below:

PART ONE

'Who knew Rosemary Ndlovu would one day be a celebrity', says alleged killer cop

"I woke up early to put on make-up for you," former police officer Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu said jokingly to reporters.
News
2 hours ago

WATCH | Exclusive footage of woman 'ordering hitmen to murder her sister and five children'

Former police officer Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu told an undercover officer and 'hitman' to 'leave no witnesses behind'
News
18 hours ago

'Cops told me my sister had hired hitmen to burn me and my 5 kids alive'

Woman takes the witness stand to testify on how she almost became her sibling's seventh alleged victim
News
5 days ago
