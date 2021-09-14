WATCH | ‘Strangle them, burn them’: More harrowing undercover footage revealed of former Thembisa cop

More undercover footage has been revealed of a former Thembisa police officer allegedly telling a hitman and undercover cop how to kill her sister and her sister’s five young children.

Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu stands accused of murdering five of her relatives and her boyfriend by poisoning, setting fire to their homes and hiring hitmen to kill them.

It is alleged she benefited R1.5m from funeral policies and life insurance policies she took out on her victims. She is facing the charges against her in the Palm Ridge high court.

The first part of our video series giving more context and explaining how Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu was caught on camera can be found below: