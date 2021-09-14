‘Who knew Rosemary Ndlovu would one day be a celebrity’, says alleged killer cop

“I am fine and ready for today. I am beyond well.”

These were the words from former police officer Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu moments before she took to the stand in the high court sitting in Palm Ridge, where she was due to start giving her testimony.

The former constable put on a spectacle for the media contingent ahead of her appearance, placing her hands on her hips, fanning herself and asking whether they were satisfied with the images they were capturing of her.

“Who knew Rosemary Ndlovu would one day be a celebrity,” Ndlovu joked in XiTsonga when addressing the court interpreter.

“I woke up early to put on make-up for you,” Ndlovu joked to the reporters.

This was a different persona from what she had presented in previous court proceedings, when she entered court and kept to herself, speaking only to the court orderlies and her lawyers when necessary.