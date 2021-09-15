South Africa

Alleged killer cop's behaviour in court shocks Mzansi

15 September 2021 - 08:00
Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu poses in the high court sitting in Palm Ridge before she takes to the stand to defend herself in a multiple murder trial.
Image: Naledi Shange/TimesLIVE

Alleged killer cop Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu’s newly found “celebrity” status at the high court sitting in Palm Ridge has been met with mixed reactions online. 

On Tuesday, the former constable put on a show for the media ahead of her appearance. 

In videos shared online, she was seen placing her hands on her hips, throwing peace signs, fanning herself and asking whether they were satisfied with the images they were capturing of her.

She was even heard telling the media she put on makeup for them. 

“Who knew Rosemary Ndlovu would one day be a celebrity,” she joked in XiTsonga when addressing the court interpreter.

“I woke up early to put on makeup for you,” Ndlovu joked to reporters.

Ndlovu has been accused of a string of crimes, including killing six people to cash in on life insurance policies, in which she made herself the beneficiary, to the tune of R1.4m.

She is also accused of allegedly trying to kill other family members, including her sister and her five children, her mother and her niece.

The former police officer is also facing charges of fraud and defeating the ends of justice.

TimesLIVE shared exclusive video footage purportedly showing Ndlovu arranging a hit on her sister to claim an insurance payout.

However, while testifying in court, Ndlovu denied her involvement in the crimes and maintained her innocence. 

On social media, many weighed in her behaviour in court, with some expressing concern about her “lack of emotion”. 

Here is a snapshot of what many had to say: 

