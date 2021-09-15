Alleged killer cop's behaviour in court shocks Mzansi
Alleged killer cop Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu’s newly found “celebrity” status at the high court sitting in Palm Ridge has been met with mixed reactions online.
On Tuesday, the former constable put on a show for the media ahead of her appearance.
In videos shared online, she was seen placing her hands on her hips, throwing peace signs, fanning herself and asking whether they were satisfied with the images they were capturing of her.
She was even heard telling the media she put on makeup for them.
“Who knew Rosemary Ndlovu would one day be a celebrity,” she joked in XiTsonga when addressing the court interpreter.
“I woke up early to put on makeup for you,” Ndlovu joked to reporters.
TimesLIVE has received shocking exclusive undercover footage showing a former policewoman, Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu, casually explaining to an undercover cop and hitman how to kill her sister and her sister's five young children in order to receive the funeral and life insurance policies she had taken out on their lives.
Ndlovu has been accused of a string of crimes, including killing six people to cash in on life insurance policies, in which she made herself the beneficiary, to the tune of R1.4m.
She is also accused of allegedly trying to kill other family members, including her sister and her five children, her mother and her niece.
The former police officer is also facing charges of fraud and defeating the ends of justice.
TimesLIVE shared exclusive video footage purportedly showing Ndlovu arranging a hit on her sister to claim an insurance payout.
However, while testifying in court, Ndlovu denied her involvement in the crimes and maintained her innocence.
On social media, many weighed in her behaviour in court, with some expressing concern about her “lack of emotion”.
Here is a snapshot of what many had to say:
More undercover footage has been revealed of a former Thembisa police officer allegedly telling a hitman how to kill her sister and her sister’s five young children on March 7 2018.
'It was all an act': Alleged killer cop Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu's explanation of damning video. Does this woman think we are all idiots? As guilty as sin is she.— pamela (@PamelaSalalah) September 14, 2021
This Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu case nkare an episode from one of the shows on IDx and Crime and Investigation channel.— 𝑩𝒂𝒃𝒚 𝑫𝒐𝒏 (@ForeverTahj) September 14, 2021
Are we sure this woman is okay upstairs?— Mzomuhle Ntuli (@mzomuhle_ntuli) September 14, 2021
Please hide my location Iam afraid I might be next😫
Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu pic.twitter.com/76ZqKQK4I4
What concerns me the most about Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu’s case is how many other police are committing similar crime or worse because they know SA’s criminal justice system is flawed— Menzi (@MrMenziN) September 13, 2021
She's been a cop long enough to know how to manipulate the court. She knows she'll be sent for evaluation and maybe get off with a year or so in a mental institution.. #rosemaryndlovu— Lilly (@lindi_lilly) September 14, 2021
I wish I did not see this video 😭😭😭— Ndebele is 🔥🔥🔥 🇿🇦 (@Lduga2) September 14, 2021
Sekumele ngiyokugezwa😫#rosemaryndlovu pic.twitter.com/pFyWo76t08
Sandra Stein would put this one away for a very long time shem...mxm 💔#rosemaryndlovu pic.twitter.com/eI3smqdmGd— King👑 (@Steez0147) September 14, 2021
It never ceases to amaze me how calm human beings are when planning a cold blooded murder 😨#rosemaryndlovu https://t.co/J98KaYrMiT— 👣 (@simplythandeka) September 14, 2021
She said, don't shoot, don't stab them, either strangle them, or burn them in the house. But all the 5 children must die and their mother too who is a sister to the person making the order. What evil 💔💔💔 Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu— Kwesi ACCA (@kwesi_nk) September 13, 2021