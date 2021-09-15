Alleged ‘serial killer’ cop Rosemary Ndlovu was generous to colleagues

The former police officer on trial for allegedly murdering and plotting to kill relatives to cash in life insurance policies has been described by former colleagues as a regular gambler who often bought them lunch.

Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu, who is facing six charges of murder, and others including fraud and attempted murder, was apparently “very moneyed and generous” to her colleagues at the Thembisa South police station on the East Rand.

Two of Ndlovu’s former colleagues, who spoke on condition of anonymity on Tuesday, said she often came to everyone’s rescue, especially when most of them were broke.

Ndlovu, 46, has been behind bars for more than two years after her arrest in 2018.

During the trial, the state lined up more than 30 witnesses who testified against her in the high court sitting in the Palm Ridge magistrate’s court.

The state has closed its case and the court is now hearing the defence’s testimony which started with Ndlovu on the stand on Tuesday.

Ndlovu is accused of killing six relatives, including her lover, and plotting to murder her sister, nieces, nephews and mother to cash in on funeral and life insurance policies.