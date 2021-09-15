COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | SA has administered a little over 15,000,000 vaccines
September 15 2021 - 11:22
'He's campaigning' - John Steenhuisen slammed for mandatory vaccination comments
DA leader John Steenhuisen has come under fire online after his comments on government making Covid-19 vaccines mandatory.
Steenhuisen, who was reacting to President Cyril Ramaphosa's recent address, said the DA does not support mandatory vaccinations by the government.
“I think government would be making a terrible mistake if it was to make vaccines mandatory, because they will be infringing on people's rights,” said Steenhuisen.
“I believe in the freedom of choice and it's every person's right to decide what they will or will not do with their own bodies. I don't think it's a government's right to tell people what they shall or shall not do with their bodies,” he added.
September 15 2021 - 11:20
Malema says R350 grant is not enough - 'beneficiaries must be exempted from paying for water and electricity'
The R350 social relief of distress grant is not enough to sustain the poor, said EFF leader Julius Malema during a community meeting in Sebokeng.
Malema said the government should be paying the poor more, but acknowledged that social grants should not be a permanent solution.
He said the Sassa grants were not enough, as the poor are also expected to pay for basic services like water and electricity.
September 15 2021 - 11:11
I’ve just been vaccinated, so why did I test positive for Covid-19?
You recently received the Covid-19 vaccine but take a test and find you are positive for the coronavirus. What happened?
According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), a division of the National Health Laboratory Service, “the vaccine will not cause a positive Covid-19 test result”.
Instead it suggests that person was most likely in the incubation period of Covid-19 infection when they were vaccinated.
September 15 2021 - 10:42
Nine reasons why your R350 Covid-19 social relief of distress grant may be declined
The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) has listed several reasons why applications for the R350 social relief of distress grant may be declined by the agency.
This comes after more than 3.7-million applications were declined for August.
During his national address on Sunday, President Cyril Ramaphosa said out of the 13-million applications, 8.3-million were approved and payments have started to recipients.
Application process for the special Covid-19 SRD grant @The_DSD @nda_rsa @PostofficeSa @GovernmentZA @GCISMedia #SASSACARES pic.twitter.com/XjsSOAzlK7— SASSA (@OfficialSASSA) August 25, 2021
September 15 2021 - 05:00
SA has administered a little over 15,000,000 vaccines
Covid-19 vaccines administered in SA have surpassed the 15,000,000 mark.
Today 15 188 787 #COVID19 vaccine doses have administered. Together we can vaccinate more people. Thank you South Africa #VaccineRollOutSA #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/tDrwwMeFvE— Department of Health (@HealthZA) September 14, 2021