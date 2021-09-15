COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | SA has administered a little over 15,000,000 vaccines

September 15 2021 - 11:22

'He's campaigning' - John Steenhuisen slammed for mandatory vaccination comments

DA leader John Steenhuisen has come under fire online after his comments on government making Covid-19 vaccines mandatory.

Steenhuisen, who was reacting to President Cyril Ramaphosa's recent address, said the DA does not support mandatory vaccinations by the government.

“I think government would be making a terrible mistake if it was to make vaccines mandatory, because they will be infringing on people's rights,” said Steenhuisen.

“I believe in the freedom of choice and it's every person's right to decide what they will or will not do with their own bodies. I don't think it's a government's right to tell people what they shall or shall not do with their bodies,” he added.