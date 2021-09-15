South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | SA has administered a little over 15,000,000 vaccines

15 September 2021 - 05:30 By TimesLIVE
FILE PHOTO: Jamie Horning, 43, of Union Town, raises a sign to protest against the coronavirus disease vaccine mandates at Summa Health Hospital in Akron, Ohio, US on August 16, 2021.
FILE PHOTO: Jamie Horning, 43, of Union Town, raises a sign to protest against the coronavirus disease vaccine mandates at Summa Health Hospital in Akron, Ohio, US on August 16, 2021.
Image: REUTERS/Stephen Zenner/File Photo

September 15 2021 - 11:22

'He's campaigning' - John Steenhuisen slammed for mandatory vaccination comments

DA leader John Steenhuisen has come under fire online after his comments on government making Covid-19 vaccines mandatory.

Steenhuisen, who was reacting to President Cyril Ramaphosa's recent address, said the DA does not support mandatory vaccinations by the government.

“I think government would be making a terrible mistake if it was to make vaccines mandatory, because they will be infringing on people's rights,” said Steenhuisen.

“I believe in the freedom of choice and it's every person's right to decide what they will or will not do with their own bodies. I don't think it's a government's right to tell people what they shall or shall not do with their bodies,” he added.

September 15 2021 - 11:20

Malema says R350 grant is not enough - 'beneficiaries must be exempted from paying for water and electricity'

The R350 social relief of distress grant is not enough to sustain the poor, said EFF leader Julius Malema during a community meeting in Sebokeng.

Malema said the government should be paying the poor more, but acknowledged that social grants should not be a permanent solution.

He said the Sassa grants were not enough, as the poor are also expected to pay for basic services like water and electricity. 

September 15 2021 - 11:11

I’ve just been vaccinated, so why did I test positive for Covid-19?

You recently received the Covid-19 vaccine but take a test and find you are positive for the coronavirus. What happened?

According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), a division of the National Health Laboratory Service, “the vaccine will not cause a positive Covid-19 test result”.

Instead it suggests that person was most likely in the incubation period of Covid-19 infection when they were vaccinated.

September 15 2021 - 10:42

Nine reasons why your R350 Covid-19 social relief of distress grant may be declined

The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) has listed several reasons why applications for the R350 social relief of distress grant may be declined by the agency.

This comes after more than 3.7-million applications were declined for August.

During his national address on Sunday, President Cyril Ramaphosa said out of the 13-million applications, 8.3-million were approved and payments have started to recipients.

September 15 2021 - 05:00

SA has administered a little over 15,000,000 vaccines

Covid-19 vaccines administered in SA have surpassed the 15,000,000 mark.

subscribe

Most read

  1. WATCH | Exclusive footage of Thembisa cop ‘ordering hitmen to murder her sister ... South Africa
  2. I will chop it up if they charge me: Tshwane man on pavement cabbages South Africa
  3. Ethics committee convicts EFF leader Julius Malema News
  4. Court blasts Magashule for manufacturing facts as his application for leave to ... South Africa
  5. ‘Who knew Rosemary Ndlovu would one day be a celebrity’, says alleged killer cop South Africa

Latest Videos

‘A criminal for planting cabbage’: Tshwane resident fined R1,500 for growing ...
More harrowing footage reveals policewoman allegedly telling hitmen how to kill ...