South Africa

Criminal charges for Dis-Chem staff over 'fraudulent' Covid-19 vaccination cards

15 September 2021 - 16:54
Temporary workers at a Dis-Chem vaccination site were bust for allegedly issuing fraudulent vaccine cards. File photo.
Temporary workers at a Dis-Chem vaccination site were bust for allegedly issuing fraudulent vaccine cards. File photo.
Image: Sebabatso Mosamo

Pharmacy chain Dis-Chem has confirmed an isolated incident of fraudulent vaccination cards being issued at its Krugersdorp President Square vaccination site.

Four temporary employees have been arrested and criminally charged relating to the incident.

Dis-Chem said in a statement that it had rigorous checks and balances to prevent such incidents — including that stock and administered jabs are linked to the Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS) — and that it acted swiftly and decisively when a discrepancy was found.

“We did not hesitate to act as soon as this was brought to our attention, as it is most upsetting to see that a small number of individuals felt they could take advantage of the vaccine rollout drive.

“We do not tolerate any fraudulent or dishonest activity and, more specifically, we abhor and condemn any action that serves to undermine or dilute government’s national vaccine rollout campaign,” said Ivan Saltzman, Dis-Chem CEO.

Saltzman said the group fully supported the government’s vaccine efforts and had been closely involved in the effort to offer vaccines to as many people as possible.

“We will continue to maintain our vigilance to ensure the integrity of the process and we remain steadfast in our efforts to get more jabs in arms.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Keeping tabs on jabs is everybody's business, say experts on monitoring

Those responsible for keeping a beady eye on vaccines have urged the public to stick to three basic rules: report any concerning effects, let experts ...
News
1 day ago

Digital vaccination certificates just a week away, says health ministry

The new certificates will be uploadable on a smartphone and will be printable too.
News
5 days ago

Here's what to do if you lose your Covid-19 vaccination card

It’s a card many South Africans have been waiting for for a long time – and one you wouldn’t want to lose.
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. WATCH | Exclusive footage of Thembisa cop ‘ordering hitmen to murder her sister ... South Africa
  2. I will chop it up if they charge me: Tshwane man on pavement cabbages South Africa
  3. Ethics committee convicts EFF leader Julius Malema News
  4. Court blasts Magashule for manufacturing facts as his application for leave to ... South Africa
  5. ‘Who knew Rosemary Ndlovu would one day be a celebrity’, says alleged killer cop South Africa

Latest Videos

Alleged killer cop Rosemary Ndlovu reduced to tears during testimony
‘A criminal for planting cabbage’: Tshwane resident fined R1,500 for growing ...