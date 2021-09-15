Deadline looms for businesses to get relief funding after July unrest — here’s how to apply

Businesses affected by the unrest and looting in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng in July have until September 30 to apply for government financial relief.

The National Treasury this week launched a registration portal that will collect data from small and medium businesses that need the funding.

“The registration portal will collect data from affected businesses to better co-ordinate these relief measures and to inform future interventions. It will provide a single governmental entry point for businesses to indicate the extent of losses they have suffered and to access available facilities,” said the Treasury.

The grant was introduced by President Cyril Ramaphosa during a national address on July 25. He said the fund is for businesses that are not covered by the state-owned insurance company Sasria

“Many of these businesses have lost everything, and will not be able to rebuild on their own. We will not abandon them in their time of need. We are therefore working to extend support to uninsured businesses that were affected by the violence.

“Government will set aside dedicated funds for this purpose and we will soon announce a mechanism for these businesses to apply for support,” said Ramaphosa.

Treasury assured businesses that all data collected will be only used for the delivery of support measures being administered through national and provincial government entities.

The SA Property Owners Association (Sapoa) said the cost to the national GDP stands at R50bn.