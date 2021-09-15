Deal finally reached to end local government salary battle

A wage deal has finally been clinched in the local government sector.

The SA Local Government Association (Salga) announced on Wednesday that a settlement, with a 3.5% salary increase for the first year of the three-year agreement, had been reached.

Salga, the employer body representing 257 municipalities, had been in protracted salary and wage negotiations with the SA Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) and the Independent Municipal and Allied Trade Union (Imatu) since March.

Samwu had demanded a one-year wage increase of R4,000 per month, a R3,500 housing agreement, an 80% employer medical aid contribution, six months' paid maternity leave and one month paid paternity leave. Salga had in turn offered a 2.8% salary increase.

In a statement on Wednesday, Salga said the salary and wage negotiations had now concluded and a collective agreement was unanimously agreed.