Heartbroken dad of three clings to hope Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu will shed light on how his partner died

After Motha’s first injury, a concerned Nhlapo told Ndlovu that he would fetch her and take her back to their Daveyton home. But later that evening, when he wanted to reach Zanele, her phone was off. Nhlapo said he had no idea where Ndlovu’s house was.

“She [Ndlovu] was the one who told me Zanele had left us,” said Ndlovu.

When police arrested Ndlovu two years later on an unrelated charge, they headed to her house to conduct a search. It was here they found Motha’s file from the Thembisa hospital, which was never meant to leave the hospital.

On Tuesday Ndlovu said she had no idea how the file arrived in her home.

She is yet to testify fully about Motha’s visit to her house.

So far, she has touched on the death of her sister Audrey Ndlovu, who she is also accused of killing.

It is the state’s case that Ndlovu had gone to Audrey’s house a day before she was found dead. It is alleged she sent her sister to buy bread and while she was away, she laced her tea with a harmful substance. The state believes Audrey came back, they shared a meal together and Ndlovu left, thinking Audrey would soon die. The state believes Ndlovu came back later that day to find her sister alive and strangled her to complete the job.