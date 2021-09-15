South Africa

KZN Cogta MEC issues warning on 'Facebook impersonators'

15 September 2021 - 09:47
Cogta MEC in KwaZulu-Natal, Sipho Hlomuka, said Facebook profiles purporting to be him are fake.
Image: Cogta KZN

KwaZulu-Natal's co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) MEC Sipho Hlomuka is being impersonated on Facebook by alleged extortionists.

The department warned the public, in a statement late on Tuesday, about fake Facebook accounts that purport to be his.

“The MEC urges members of the public to ignore and report such accounts, some of which have tried to extort money from unsuspecting people.

“MEC Hlomuka does not have an account on Facebook.

“Residents wishing to receive updates on activities of the MEC can visit the official KZN Cogta page,” the department said.

TimesLIVE

