Matric exams to start earlier to accommodate local government elections

The basic education department announced on Wednesday morning that the matric examinations will start earlier than initially scheduled to accommodate the local government elections.

According to the department, the national senior certificate exams will start on October 27 and not November 1, the day South Africans head to the polls.

“The papers, English (home language, first additional language and second additional language) paper 1, business studies paper 1, and the non-official languages paper 1, scheduled originally for November 1 and 2, will now be written on October 27 and 28 respectively.”

Department spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said the Council of Education Ministers (CEM) “held a special meeting where the decision was taken earlier this morning”.

“The CEM meeting took place following consultations with key stakeholders in the basic education sector. The changes were necessitated by the local government elections which will take place on November 1.

“Pupils eligible to vote will be able to cast their ballots.”