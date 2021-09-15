POLL | Should the R350 grant be increased?

Calls for an increase to the R350 social relief of distress grant have again been thrust into the spotlight, with EFF leader Julius Malema saying “government should pay out more”.

Speaking at the EFF's election campaign in Sebokeng, Gauteng, Malema said the grant should be increased but not made a permanent solution.

According to Malema, the increase would be a measure to “restore the dignity of a black person”.

“The EFF doesn’t want R350; they must give you more — but not as a permanent solution,” he said.

The grant was reinstated by President Cyril Ramaphosa in July and is set to end in March 2022.

According to the department of social development, the grant is “intended for persons in dire material need who are unable to meet their families’ most basic needs”.