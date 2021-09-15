South Africa

Robbers grab cellphones worth nearly R1m from KZN store, police on their trail

15 September 2021 - 08:00
Police recovered cellphones allegedly stolen by three men in Pietermaritzburg on Monday evening.
Image: SAPS

Police are searching for three armed men who allegedly robbed a Pietermaritzburg store on Monday and escaped with R980,000 worth of cellphones.

Spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said the trio entered the store in the central business district at about 5pm and “took a number of cellphones and fled the scene”.

“Police officials formed a ring of steel around Pietermaritzburg when they received information about the stolen cellphones traced to a house in Plessislaer.

“Upon their arrival, the suspects saw the police approaching and fled between the houses.

“The cellphones worth R980,000 and two bicycles were recovered at the house.”

TimesLIVE

