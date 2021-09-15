South Africa

Traffic police motorbike escort driver killed in crash

15 September 2021 - 08:29 By TimesLIVE
Gauteng community safety MEC Faith Mazibuko has expressed her condolences to the family of the traffic officer, Poppy Moaka.
Image: Gauteng community safety

A Covid-19 vaccine police escort motorbike rider was killed in an accident in Tshwane.

Gauteng traffic police officer Poppy Moaka was attached to the motorbike unit.

Community safety MEC Faith Mazibuko said the crash took place on the R566 Rosslyn Road next to Nkwe Estate on Tuesday.

“The 40-year-old female biker officer lost her life in a tragic accident while escorting a bus carrying Covid-19 vaccines to a vaccination site in Tshwane,” she said.

According to preliminary information, two other vehicles were involved in the fatal accident, including a police vehicle.

Police investigations into the fatal crash have started.

“I am deeply saddened by the passing away of one of the most diligent and dedicated officers within the Gauteng traffic police.

“Officer Moaka will be remembered as a heroine who passed away in the line of duty, ensuring the people of Gauteng get the vaccine essential to save lives during the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Mazibuko.

The Gauteng department of community safety will provide psychosocial support to the family of the officer. 

TimesLIVE

