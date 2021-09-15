South Africa

WATCH | Doing doughnuts on the highway in a BMW M3 lands Joburg driver behind bars

15 September 2021 - 10:58
In the video, the driver of the BMW is seen spinning in the middle of the N3 highway in Johannesburg.
Image: Screengrab of video

A 26-year-old man was arrested after a viral video of him spinning a blue BMW M3 on the N3 next to Linksfield Avenue was circulated, the Gauteng traffic department said.

“Gauteng traffic police conducted a covert operation to determine who the vehicle belonged to and his place of residence,” spokesperson Sello Maremane said.

Maremane said the incident took place last week Thursday.

“Investigations revealed that the vehicle belonged to an owner who resides in Edenvale. Upon interacting with the owner, he admitted that his son was driving the vehicle recklessly on a public road on the day in question,” Maremane said.

The driver was charged with reckless and negligent driving and drag racing on a public road.

“The Gauteng traffic police would like to issue a stern warning to motorists who continuously use our public roads for racing and spinning that such acts will never be tolerated.

“Reckless and negligent driving is one of the major causes of fatal crashes,” Maremane said.

TimesLIVE

