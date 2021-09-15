South Africa

WATCH | Metro to probe East London rubbish truck reversing into car

15 September 2021 - 20:58 By Vuyolwethu Sangotsha
A refuse truck rollling backwards and bumping into a car behind it.
Image: SCREENGRAB

Buffalo City Metro says it will launch an investigation into a viral video showing a municipal refuse truck reversing into a car behind it after briefly stopping at an intersection.

The truck drove away immediately after bumping the vehicle, moving it a short distance.

The vehicle was left stationary.

Moments after the truck had left, an unidentified motorist gets out of his car and inspects the damage.

Though the exact location and date of the incident remained unclear, it is believed it happened in Cambridge, East London.

BCM spokesperson Samkelo Ngwenya on Wednesday told DispatchLIVE that the metro was aware of the incident.

“Yes, the matter has been brought to our attention,” Ngwenya said. “We will do some form of an investigation into it, but from what we are picking up from the footage, it does look like it's one of our trucks.”

He said the first step in such an incident was to deal with the damage to the car and check if there was any damage to the truck.

“We will also check whether there were injuries, look at repairs and compensation. We will follow accident processes that involve insurance,” he said. “We will then take [disciplinary] action from our side because when you look at the footage, it does appear there was some form of negligence on our side.

“Action will be taken but I can't pre-empt the outcome. There are processes in place that will guide us on what action to take against any person responsible for this unfortunate incident.”

DispatchLIVE

