5 stories about alleged killer cop Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu you need to read
Former police constable Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu appeared in the high court in Palm Ridge, Gauteng, this week to give testimony in her murder trial.
Ndlovu has been accused of a string of crimes, including killing six people to cash in on life insurance policies.
She is also accused of allegedly trying to kill other family members, including her sister and her five children, her mother and her niece.
The former police officer is also facing charges of fraud and defeating the ends of justice.
Here are five must-read stories on the case:
Alleged killing spree
Ndlovu's alleged killing spree took place from 2012 to 2018. She allegedly murdered six people and allegedly received almost R1.4m in insurance claim payouts.
She worked at the Thembisa police station at the time of her alleged killings and arrest.
She faces 20 charges including murder, fraud, obstruction of justice and conspiracy to commit murder.
Who Ndlovu allegedly killed and attempted to kill
Ndlovu is accused of allegedly killing her cousin Witness Madala Homu in 2012, her sister Audrey Somisa Ndlovu in 2013, her lover Maurice Mabasa in 2015, her niece Zanele Motha in 2016, her nephew Mayeni Mashaba in 2017 and another nephew Brilliant Mashego in 2018.
Mabasa's body was discovered in Olifantsfontein with more than 80 stab wounds. His attackers did not take his wallet and money.
Before being found dead, he had cheated death twice during his relationship with Ndlovu.
Ndlovu is also accused of allegedly attempting to kill other family members, including her mother.
Ndlovu cashing in on policies
For Mabasa's death, Ndlovu allegedly received more than R416,000 in insurance payouts.
After Homu’s death, Ndlovu allegedly submitted several claims to various insurance companies and was paid R131,000.
For Audrey’s death, Ndlovu allegedly claimed more than R700,000 insurance. She allegedly called the insurance companies while posing as Audrey and it was then that she listed herself as a beneficiary of Audrey’s policies.
Ndlovu allegedly cashed in about R120,000 in policies for Motha. She did not assist the family when it came to burial costs.
It was unclear whether she claimed on any policies after the deaths of Mashego and Mashaba.
Denying any involvement
While more gruesome evidence was revealed in court of how Ndlovu allegedly orchestrated the murders of her loved ones, she denied playing a role in their deaths.
TimesLIVE shared exclusive videos purportedly showing Ndlovu arranging a hit on her sister to claim an insurance payout.
However, she maintained her innocence, saying the alleged plot was all an act.
“Yes, you heard me correctly. That is what I said. I was giving those answers in the clip but I was responding in that manner because I was told that is how I am meant to reply even for that day,” she said.
'Celebrity' status leaves Mzansi in shock
Ndlovu's behaviour in court this week left a bad taste in many people's mouths.
The former constable put on a show for the media ahead of her appearance. In videos shared online, she was seen placing her hands on her hips, throwing peace signs, fanning herself and asking whether they were satisfied with the images they were capturing of her.
She was even heard telling the media she put on makeup for them.
“Who knew Rosemary Ndlovu would one day be a celebrity?” she joked in Xitsonga through the court interpreter.
More undercover footage has been revealed of a former Thembisa police officer allegedly telling a hitman how to kill her sister and her sister’s five young children on March 7 2018. Here is the first part of our video series explaining how Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu was caught on camera: