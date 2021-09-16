Another soldier arrested for vehicle smuggling across Beitbridge border

Under a project dubbed “Night Vigil,” the Hawks have arrested another soldier as the elite team tackles the scourge of cross-border crimes in Limpopo.

The 30-year-old member of the SA National Defence Force was arrested on Wednesday in the Northern Cape.

This brings the total number of SANDF members arrested in relation to cross-border crimes to eight.

The first seven, which included two lance-corporals and five privates, were arrested in the Free State, Northern Cape and North West provinces in June, during a sting operation involving the Hawks, the National Intervention Unit and SANDF members.

Capt Matimba Maluleke said they were deployed at the Beitbridge border post between 2017 and 2019.

“It is alleged that during their deployment period, they connived with vehicle smuggling syndicates to smuggle stolen vehicles through the Limpopo River in exchange for money.”

They demanded payment of R15,000 per vehicle, which was shared among themselves, according to the Hawks.

The seven accused are out on R3,000 bail each, pending their next court appearance on October 25.

The eighth suspect is expected to appear in the Musina magistrate’s court on Thursday.

TimesLIVE