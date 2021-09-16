Children too at risk of Covid-19 hospitalisation, new report shows

Children as young as 15 have lost their lives due to Covid-19, and at least 7% of patients admitted to intensive care units have been aged 18 and younger.

This is according to a National Institute for Communicable Disease (NICD) report.

According to the NICD's latest monthly Covid-19 in children surveillance report, between March 2020 and August 28, 2021, people under the age of 19 made up 14.2% of Covid-19 tests and almost 12% of laboratory-confirmed cases. teenagers and young children accounted for almost 8% of admissions and 0.7% of hospital deaths.

There were 201 deaths (35.6%) among individuals aged between 15 and 19, and 108 (19.1%) were children aged one year and below.

There were 2.2-million Covid-19 tests conducted on teens and young children, with 15.8% testing positive between March 2020 and August 28.