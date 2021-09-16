COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | The longer Covid-19 vaccine inequity persists, the more, the virus will keep circulating: Ghebreyesus

September 16 2021 - 07:15

What happens if I miss my appointment to get the second jab?

More than 7-million people have received their first dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine and over 4-million people have received their second dose, according to the latest government statistics.

The interval between the first and second dose is 42 days. The government decided on this interval after evidence showed older patients who delay the second dose of the vaccine have a much stronger immune response.

What happens if I miss my second dose?