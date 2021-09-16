COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | The longer Covid-19 vaccine inequity persists, the more, the virus will keep circulating: Ghebreyesus

South Africa

16 September 2021 - 05:30 By TimesLIVE
FILE PHOTO: A person holds a placard as supporters of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) march to demand a rollout of coronavirus disease vaccines, in Pretoria, South Africa on June 25, 2021.
Image: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo

What happens if I miss my appointment to get the second jab?

More than 7-million people have received their first dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine and over 4-million people have received their second dose, according to the latest government statistics.

The interval between the first and second dose is 42 days. The government decided on this interval after evidence showed older patients who delay the second dose of the vaccine have a much stronger immune response.

What happens if I miss my second dose?

New parents hit by lockdown blues, UCT study finds

New parents are experiencing an added mental health strain during Covid-19's protracted lockdown, a new South African study has revealed.

According to the study by a team of University of Cape Town (UCT) researchers, parents with children born during lockdown were less likely to have their preferred choice of birth method, had worse self-reported birth experiences, were less likely to have skin-to-skin contact with their babies after birth and were frequently unable to have someone at their birth that they had wanted to be there — all adding up to their mental health woes.

Researchers said that, as a result, new parents are experiencing psychological strain and symptoms of depression are common.

The longer Covid-19 vaccine inequity persists, the more, the virus will keep circulating: Ghebreyesus

