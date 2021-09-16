'Fake doctor' bust for selling sick notes

A Johannesburg man pretending to be a doctor was nabbed by the police and the Health Professions Council of SA (HPCSA) for selling fake sick notes to the public.

Eight people were also bust for submitting fraudulent medical certificates.

On Wednesday, the HPCSA said its inspectorate office - in collaboration with Ekurhuleni East crime intelligence, and the Ekurhuleni metropolitan police department’s community liaison unit - arrested a Zimbabwean man known as “Mr Kutoka” while in the act of issuing the dodgy sick notes. The arrest followed an investigation prompted by the use of fake medical certificates by Checkers employees.

This was after at least 19 Checkers employees from Northmead Square in Benoni submitted 41 fraudulent medical certificates under the name of “Dr MLA Modisane”. During the operation, it was identified that Christopher Kutoka was issuing the fraudulent medical certificates to the employees.

“Mr Kutoka was caught red-handed at a nearby cafe issuing the said medical certificates. He was arrested for fraud and contravening section 39(1)(a) of the Health Professions Act of 1974, for issuing medical certificates as a medical practitioner while not being registered with the council. Practising while not registered with the HPCSA constitutes a criminal offence,” noted the regulator in a statement.

“Upon his arrest, Mr Kutoka, was found to be in possession of 38 blank medical certificates, a stamp, negative Covid-19 declaration forms and various other fraudulent medical documents under the name of Dr MLA Modisane,” the HSPCA said.