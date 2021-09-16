Here's why Pule Mabe's Carl Niehaus and unpaid salaries rant has the streets in meltdown mode

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe had the social media streets in a mess on Wednesday with his heated media briefing.

Addressing issues concerning the party's candidate list ahead of the voter registration weekend on September 18 and 19, Mabe said the party is aware of the disputes in some provinces, saying they are being addressed by the office of the secretary-general.

Mabe also responded to questions about the party's salaries debacle, saying the ANC has always been transparent about its financial troubles.

He claimed the ruling party has not received enough donor funding, even though it's faced with many challenges.

He said party employees protesting against the nonpayment of salaries must produce records of the work they do for the organisation.

“It is important that those who approach the courts or law enforcement agencies to register their concerns, they also accompany such with the contribution that they are making to the organisation.

“There are security guards who can even produce a roster so that the ANC is not taken for granted by people who cannot produce records and evidential proof of them performing duties of the ANC. We are not playing here. We are a self-respecting organisation,” Mabe charged.

He also took shots at recently-fired staffer Carl Niehaus, asking if attending court and “breaking Covid-19 regulations” was part of his work at Luthuli House.

“If he works in the SG's office, no problem. He then must tell the police what he did in the past 60 days or in the past 24 hours of the ANC before the letter of dismissal was written to him.

“If he works for the ANC and he works in the secretary-general's office, he must say what he does on a daily basis,” said Mabe. “Does attending court and going all over breaking Covid-19 regulations associate with work in the SG's office? We see Carl Niehaus on television, we don't see him here at Luthuli House,” Mabe said.

Some on social media accused Mabe of speaking from “a position of privilege because he gets his monthly salary”.

Others agreed with him, saying protesting members must produce proof of work they are doing for the party.