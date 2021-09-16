Here's why Pule Mabe's Carl Niehaus and unpaid salaries rant has the streets in meltdown mode
ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe had the social media streets in a mess on Wednesday with his heated media briefing.
Addressing issues concerning the party's candidate list ahead of the voter registration weekend on September 18 and 19, Mabe said the party is aware of the disputes in some provinces, saying they are being addressed by the office of the secretary-general.
Mabe also responded to questions about the party's salaries debacle, saying the ANC has always been transparent about its financial troubles.
He claimed the ruling party has not received enough donor funding, even though it's faced with many challenges.
He said party employees protesting against the nonpayment of salaries must produce records of the work they do for the organisation.
“It is important that those who approach the courts or law enforcement agencies to register their concerns, they also accompany such with the contribution that they are making to the organisation.
“There are security guards who can even produce a roster so that the ANC is not taken for granted by people who cannot produce records and evidential proof of them performing duties of the ANC. We are not playing here. We are a self-respecting organisation,” Mabe charged.
He also took shots at recently-fired staffer Carl Niehaus, asking if attending court and “breaking Covid-19 regulations” was part of his work at Luthuli House.
“If he works in the SG's office, no problem. He then must tell the police what he did in the past 60 days or in the past 24 hours of the ANC before the letter of dismissal was written to him.
“If he works for the ANC and he works in the secretary-general's office, he must say what he does on a daily basis,” said Mabe. “Does attending court and going all over breaking Covid-19 regulations associate with work in the SG's office? We see Carl Niehaus on television, we don't see him here at Luthuli House,” Mabe said.
Some on social media accused Mabe of speaking from “a position of privilege because he gets his monthly salary”.
Others agreed with him, saying protesting members must produce proof of work they are doing for the party.
Pule Mabe is paid— MXOLISI MANYONI (@MXOLISIMANYONI) September 16, 2021
That's why he speaks as if being unpaid is acceptable. I feel sorry for all those who were not paid and are expected to accept it as normal.
Listening to Pule Mabe defending the ANC's non payment of salaries and PAYE...and you can travel around the world in a balloon with Mabe's hot air!🤣🤣— Jay Jugwanth (@jugwanthj) September 15, 2021
Pule Mabe is having a meltdown😂😂😂😂. pic.twitter.com/iHojp980OV— KM. (@KhanyaMsika) September 15, 2021
Pule Mabe wants ANC employees to be 'true revolutionaries ' and not make demand for their unpaid salaries. But he has never been affected by not being paid in his entire ANC career. A hypocrite of note.— Shivambu (@Gamuroger) September 15, 2021
The ANC's Pule Mabe is plainly gullible and brainwashed and when he speaks one can see he's praying that the voters are still gullible and easily brainwashed as years gone by..— Heartbeat Of Africa (@PeterDermauw) September 15, 2021
Wait, Pule Mabe says ANC employees that are complaining about unpaid salaries must produce work that that have done.— Muziwenjabulo (@Njabstyle7) September 15, 2021
Kanti kuholwa nge commission yini eLuthuli house?