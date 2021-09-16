South Africa

'I'm taking back that car because you didn't kill my husband': Allegation against woman arrested by Hawks

KZN woman arrested after allegedly ordering a hit on her husband

16 September 2021 - 09:35
The Hawks have arrested a KwaZulu-Natal woman for allegedly hiring a hitman to kill her husband.
The Hawks have arrested a KwaZulu-Natal woman for allegedly hiring a hitman to kill her husband.
Image: SAPS via Twitter

The Hawks have arrested a KwaZulu-Natal woman for allegedly hiring a hitman to kill her husband.

Capt Simphiwe Mhlongo, Hawks spokesperson in the province, said 39-year-old Mbalenhle Xaba was arrested on Wednesday for conspiracy to commit murder and fraud.  

“Members received information about a wife who hired a hitman to kill her husband in the Estcourt area.

“It is alleged that the couple was in the process of filing divorce papers.

“In November 2020 Xaba allegedly bought a motor vehicle and handed it over to the hired hitman as payment.

“The said hitman did not execute the hit. As a result Xaba demanded the vehicle back in order to give it to another hitman.

“The matter was reported to the Hawks and an intensive investigation was conducted.

“Xaba was then arrested and charged accordingly.”

She appeared in the Estcourt magistrate’s court on Wednesday and was remanded.

Mhlongo said the case was postponed to September 21.

TimesLIVE

MORE

WATCH | Exclusive footage of Thembisa cop ‘ordering hitmen to murder her sister and five kids’

TimesLIVE has received shocking exclusive undercover footage showing a former police officer, Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu, explaining to an undercover cop ...
News
3 days ago

EDITORIAL | Babita Deokaran’s death cannot be written off as collateral damage

People who have the courage to step forward as witnesses against crime and corruption deserve full protection
Opinion & Analysis
3 weeks ago

Crime Intelligence cop arrested for 'hiring a hitman' in KZN

The Hawks say its officers have apprehended a Crime Intelligence policeman, after he allegedly collected a firearm he had given a hitman for a ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. WATCH | Exclusive footage of Thembisa cop ‘ordering hitmen to murder her sister ... South Africa
  2. I will chop it up if they charge me: Tshwane man on pavement cabbages South Africa
  3. ‘Who knew Rosemary Ndlovu would one day be a celebrity’, says alleged killer cop South Africa
  4. Declined for the R350 grant? You have 30 days to lodge an appeal for ... South Africa
  5. Court blasts Magashule for manufacturing facts as his application for leave to ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Rosemary Ndlovu explains how she 'stole guns' from police station: more ...
Alleged killer cop Rosemary Ndlovu reduced to tears during testimony