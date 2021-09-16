'Insurance tears': SA reacts to alleged killer cop crying in court over late boyfriend

There was a lack of sympathy from some on social media after alleged killer cop Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu broke down in court when questioned about her former boyfriend Maurice Mabasa.

Ndlovu stands accused of the murder of five of her relatives and her ex-lover and cashing in on insurance payouts. She is giving testimony this week at the high court sitting in Palm Ridge.

On Tuesday, Ndlovu seemed unfazed by the allegations against her as she made jokes, posed for the cameras and called herself a celebrity. She even told reporters who were covering the court hearing: “I woke up early to put on makeup for you.”

But things took an unexpected turn on Wednesday when Ndlovu's emotional episode prompted an adjournment by Judge Ramarumo Monama, to allow her time to calm down.

TimesLIVE reported that the court heard that Mabasa worked as a security guard at the US embassy in Pretoria. The couple had been cohabiting at the time of Mabasa’s murder and had been together for four years.

Explaining Mabasa's disappearance, Ndlovu said she had been worried when he did not return home one morning after his night shift.

“I grew worried and called his brother, Justice Mabasa, who said he had not heard from him but would try to get into contact with him,” she said.

“I then went to Olifantsfontein police station where I wanted to report him missing. While in the trauma room, a police officer came to me and asked me what the problem was. The officer then told me that they had discovered the body of a man in the morning in the precinct. The police had found cards on him which identified him as Maurice Mabasa,” said Ndlovu.

Before the testimony, TimesLIVE published exclusive footage in which Ndlovu is seen and heard allegedly ordering an undercover police officer to kill her sister Joyce Ndlovu, and her five children.

