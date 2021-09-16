LISTEN | SA has been using 'vaccine passports' for years - expert

In response to the announcement, protesters under the World Wide Rally For Freedom banner said they would join the global protest against vaccine passports taking place on Saturday.

But Prof Keymanthri Moodley, a Distinguished Professor in the department of medicine and the director of the Centre for Medical Ethics and Law at Stellenbosch University, explains that the idea of a so-called “vaccine passport” is not a new concept in SA and may be an ethical imperative.

Listen to what she has to say: