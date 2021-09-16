LISTEN | SA has been using 'vaccine passports' for years - expert
Calls have been made nationally for a protest against possible plans for Covid-19 vaccine passports.
This comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the government was considering the idea of requiring citizens to produce proof of vaccination against Covid-19 to access certain activities, events and venues.
In response to the announcement, protesters under the World Wide Rally For Freedom banner said they would join the global protest against vaccine passports taking place on Saturday.
But Prof Keymanthri Moodley, a Distinguished Professor in the department of medicine and the director of the Centre for Medical Ethics and Law at Stellenbosch University, explains that the idea of a so-called “vaccine passport” is not a new concept in SA and may be an ethical imperative.
Listen to what she has to say:
With only 3.5% of Africa now vaccinated, according to the latest figures from the Africa Centres for Disease Control, and economies across the continent taking strain, the drive to ensure public safety quickly is critical.
