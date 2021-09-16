Master's student graduates after overcoming enormous odds and a stroke

Denis Mitole who suffered a stroke leaving him only able to type his master’s dissertation with one hand is the proud holder of a master’s degree in tax from the University of Pretoria (UP).

“I had no excuse. I had to get out of rehab and finish my dissertation,” he said.

When the Malawian-born academic, who holds a Bachelor of Social Science degree from the University of Cape Town and a Bachelor of Laws from the University of the Western Cape, decided to enrol in a Master of Law programme at UP in 2019, he had no idea that the path to graduation success would be littered with so many hurdles.

“My bumpy ride began almost immediately,” Mitole said.

“Within the first few months I’d lost my laptop, which I’d recently acquired, after a bus drove over the bag containing it. The next laptop crashed. Both had contained unsaved class material.

“Then in the middle of the year, during exam time, I lost my mother to cancer. I must confess that I had contemplated dropping out.”

He faced new challenges the next year. “When Covid-19 struck last year, the borders were closed and doing cross-border entrepreneurship, which is what I do to finance my studies, became almost impossible,” he said.

Mitole found himself in a perilous financial situation.

“My children’s school laid off staff and subsequently closed its doors, and a variety of circumstances forced my wife, Rachel, to resign from her job.

“After more than 300 applications, I was recruited by an in-house law school and did articles at a medium-sized Melrose Arch law firm.

“But a candidate attorney’s position does not pay much, and it did not offer the financial breakthrough that I had anticipated. At this point, I was in the thick of writing my thesis,” he said.