No provinces record more than 1,000 new Covid-19 cases as 'downward trend' of infections continues: NICD

Not a single province recorded more than 1,000 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, data from the National Institution for Communicable Diseases showed on Thursday.

In fact, just three provinces had more than 500 new cases in the past day.

The NICD said there were 4,215 new infections recorded in the past 24 hours, which showed that the current wave was on a “sustained downward trend”. Of the new cases, the majority were in the Western Cape (905), followed by the Eastern Cape (850) and KwaZulu-Natal (806).