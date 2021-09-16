Ntuthuko Shoba may flee the country if granted bail, says state on accused's latest bid for freedom

The state on Thursday morning told the court that Ntuthuko Shoba, the alleged mastermind in the murder of Tshegofatso Pule, would be a flight risk should he be granted bail.

State prosecutor Faghre Mohamed told the Johannesburg high court that Shoba faced 25 years' imprisonment and would likely only be released when he is a pensioner.

The state claimed that Shoba allegedly remarked that he would have fled if he had had prior knowledge of his arrest. Therefore, it made him a flight risk, Mohamed said.

Shoba was not present in court but his defence advocate, Zweli Zakwe, argued that the factors presented before court during his previous two failed bail applications cumulatively offered that of exceptional circumstances.

Zakwe argued that the state’s case is not conclusive. He said there was no direct evidence linking Shoba to the crime and that the state was relying on the statement of Muzikayise Malephane, who linked Shoba to the murder.