Tshwane mother rescued from kidnap-for-ransom ordeal

16 September 2021 - 07:31 By TimesLIVE
A multidisciplinary team worked around the clock to find the mother who had been kidnapped from her home in Atteridgeville, Gauteng.
Image: 123rf.com/Tinnakorn Jorruang

A 30-year-old Gauteng mother has been safely reunited with her family after being kidnapped by men posing as cops.

She was rescued when police swooped on her kidnappers in a shack in Kgabaletsane in the Klipgat policing precinct in North West.

The woman was abducted from her home in Atteridgeville on Tuesday by at least two men, said Col Athlenda Mathe.

“During the kidnapping ordeal, her kidnappers made contact with the victim's brother demanding a ransom.”

Police immediately set up a multidisciplinary team and mobilised a 72-hour activation plan.

The victim’s car was found in the afternoon by a vehicle tracking company.

“The multidisciplinary team intensified its efforts and followed up on several leads and just after midnight the victim was found under guard by one of her kidnappers in a shack in Klipgat,” said Mathe.

She was taken for counselling and debriefing by SAPS hostage negotiators.

A 27-year-old male was arrested. Police are still hunting for his accomplice.

The multidisciplinary team who cracked the case comprised members from the National Crime Intelligence Unit, National Organised Crime Unit, local and district detectives from Tshwane, as well as members of the Tactical Response Team , members of the Hartbeespoort Dam police station and national SAPS hostage negotiators.

National police commissioner Gen Khehla Sitole commended the multidisciplinary team for reuniting the victim with her family, safe and unharmed.

“The 72-hour activation plan has yielded positive results. Within hours after the crime was committed, our teams have managed to secure the life of this young woman and ensured that she is back home safe and unharmed with her family. Our work is not done, we are hot on the heels of the accomplice,” said Sitole.

Mathe advised members of the public that they have a right to request any person alleging to be a police officer to identify themselves by means of producing a SAPS appointment certificate bearing a photo, rank and date of appointment of the member in question.

