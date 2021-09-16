South Africa

Two dead, one injured in shoot-out with Phoenix police

16 September 2021 - 09:14
Two men were killed and one injured in a shootout with Phoenix police. Stock photo.
Two men were killed and one injured in a shootout with Phoenix police. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf/Igor Stevanovic

An investigation is under way into the death of two men and the injury of a third in a shoot-out with police in Phoenix, north of Durban, during the early hours of Thursday.

Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) spokesperson Grace Langa said police spotted a vehicle with suspicious occupants on Northern Drive and ordered them to stop.

When the driver refused to stop, officers drove alongside the vehicle to repeat the order.

“Eventually they stopped and a police officer approached the suspects' car.”

Langa said they allegedly opened fire on the officer, injuring him on his leg.

They allegedly continued firing at police as they tried to escape.

“Members returned fire.”

Two of the suspects were killed and one was injured and taken to hospital.

Langa said Ipid was called to the scene at 2.10am and investigations are continuing.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

71-year-old KZN man caught with illegal firearms

A 71-year-old KwaZulu-Natal man has been arrested for illegal possession of firearms, including a rifle with over 200 rounds of ammunition.
News
5 hours ago

Hijacker-kidnapper gets 40-year sentence for Riverlea attack

Cap Xoli Mbele said he was one of three men who had hijacked a white VW Polo at Riverlea on October 30, 2018.
News
5 hours ago

Tshwane mother rescued from kidnap-for-ransom ordeal

The woman was abducted from her home in Atteridgeville on Tuesday by at least two men impersonating police officers, said Col Athlenda Mathe..
News
5 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. WATCH | Exclusive footage of Thembisa cop ‘ordering hitmen to murder her sister ... South Africa
  2. I will chop it up if they charge me: Tshwane man on pavement cabbages South Africa
  3. ‘Who knew Rosemary Ndlovu would one day be a celebrity’, says alleged killer cop South Africa
  4. Declined for the R350 grant? You have 30 days to lodge an appeal for ... South Africa
  5. Court blasts Magashule for manufacturing facts as his application for leave to ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Rosemary Ndlovu explains how she 'stole guns' from police station: more ...
Alleged killer cop Rosemary Ndlovu reduced to tears during testimony