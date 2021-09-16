Two women and man shot dead, dumped in canal in Western Cape

Crime scene experts are scouring for clues after the discovery of three bodies in a canal in Sarepta, Kuilsriver, east of Cape Town, on Thursday morning.

Brig Novela Potelwa said the police were called out at about 6am after passers-by spotted the bodies of two women and a man with gunshot wounds in the water.

Several spent cartridges were discovered in the vicinity.

Police divers have retrieved the bodies from the water.

A 72-hour activation plan has been put in place to find the killers and determine the motive for the murders.

The identities of the deceased are unknown.

TimesLIVE