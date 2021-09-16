South Africa

RECORDED | Alleged life insurance killer cop Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu back in the dock

16 September 2021 - 09:41 By TimesLIVE

The former police officer who stands accused of killing six of her relatives for life insurance payouts, Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu, is on Thursday back in the dock at the Palm Ridge magistrate’s court.

During her testimony on Wednesday, Ndlovu was stone-cold and denied allegations of trying to kill her relatives, but when she was quizzed about her former lover, Maurice Mabasa, who she is accused of killing too, she could not hold back the tears. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Heartbroken dad of three clings to hope Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu will shed light on how his partner died

When former police officer Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu took to the stand for the first time on Tuesday, Zanele Motha’s partner was sitting in the court ...
News
1 day ago

‘Who knew Rosemary Ndlovu would one day be a celebrity’, says alleged killer cop

“I woke up early to put on make-up for you,” former police officer Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu said jokingly to reporters.
News
2 days ago

Alleged ‘serial killer’ cop Rosemary Ndlovu was generous to colleagues

The former police officer accused of murdering and plotting to kill relatives for life insurance has been described as a "generous" gambler who often ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. WATCH | Exclusive footage of Thembisa cop ‘ordering hitmen to murder her sister ... South Africa
  2. I will chop it up if they charge me: Tshwane man on pavement cabbages South Africa
  3. ‘Who knew Rosemary Ndlovu would one day be a celebrity’, says alleged killer cop South Africa
  4. Declined for the R350 grant? You have 30 days to lodge an appeal for ... South Africa
  5. Court blasts Magashule for manufacturing facts as his application for leave to ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Rosemary Ndlovu explains how she 'stole guns' from police station: more ...
Alleged killer cop Rosemary Ndlovu reduced to tears during testimony