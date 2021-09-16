Where do Africa's richest live? In Joburg, while Cape Town also among the elite

Johannesburg and Cape Town are among the richest cities in Africa and the Middle East.

This is according to a New World Wealth report which reviewed the wealthiest cities in the world in 2021, with a special focus on the Africa and Middle East region.

The report, which contains figures as of June 2021, took into account private wealth rather than GDP.

Wealth - in the report - refers to the net assets of a person and includes property, cash, equities and business interests, less any liabilities.

Johannesburg has been identified as the wealthiest city in Africa, with total wealth amounting to $235bn (R3.41-trillion).

“Most of Johannesburg’s high net worth individual wealth – those with $1m (R14.5m) or more – is concentrated in the suburbs of Sandhurst, Hyde Park, Houghton and Westcliff.

“Major sectors in the city include financial services and professional services like law firms, consultancies,” the report states.