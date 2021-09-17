Another farm murder, plus five talking points from ‘Vrye Weekblad’

There was a farm murder. A double murder with a sinister story behind it. A story of a woman's struggle against dark forces, a family ripped apart and a community shaken by yet another killing under the cover of darkness on a remote farm.

Last Thursday, somewhere between 8pm and 9pm, someone knocked on the stoep door. Zolisa Panyaza must have known the person who knocked because she opened the door. And was shot dead on the spot. There were allegedly 15 shots. Her son was apparently shot 10 times.

Her 12-year-old daughter hid in the bathroom, under a heap of washing in the bath. When it got quiet, she sent desperate please-call-me's to people because there wasn't enough airtime on her mom's phone to call.

The murder of Zolisa and her son shook the community. She has been on the farm Eversley for a long and troubled time. And this has all the hallmarks of a hit.