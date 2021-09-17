Battle on to extinguish landfill site fire in Johannesburg

Pikitup and the Johannesburg emergency services unit are running 24-hour operations to extinguish a fire raging at the Robinson landfill site since Thursday.

The waste management entity said it has deployed two 10m3 trucks, three 15m3 tipper trucks and two articulated dump trucks (ADTs), usually used in mining projects, as well as four water tankers to fight the fire.

Johannesburg emergency services has provided a further two water tankers.

Efforts to extinguish the fire have been negatively impacted by windy weather conditions in the city, said Pikitup.

“However, the teams are doing everything possible to put out the fire as soon as possible.”

The reason for the blaze is yet to be established.

TimesLIVE