COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Dutch to introduce 'corona' pass despite strong opposition

September 17 2021 - 08:16
Mandatory workplace jabs should weigh up operational needs and workers' rights: legal expert
Employers who want to implement mandatory vaccinations at their workplaces should conduct a risk assessment and take the constitutional rights of employees into account.
This is according to Jose Jorge, a director and sector head at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr, who was speaking at the company’s annual employment law webinar on Thursday.
In June, labour minister Thulas Nxesi issued a directive regarding vaccination in the workplace. He said employers should find a “reasonable resolution that accommodates all parties where employees refuse to be vaccinated for medical and constitutional grounds”.
September 17 2021 - 08:10
WATCH | This TikToker is creating brilliant Covid-19 content to encourage you to get the jab
An influential SA TikToker has been creating hilarious and motivational content to push for vaccination among the youth.
Content creator and influencer Mfumo Bamuza's video of him walking into a Discovery vaccine site in Gauteng has gone viral.
In the video, Bamuza can be seen dancing with healthcare workers and urging the youth to get vaccinated.
“Get your jab, quick and easy,” said Bamuza.
Bamuza is best known for posting videos on his TikTok account. He has a fan base of more than 59,000 followers on the platform.
September 17 2021 - 07:40
Dutch to introduce 'corona' pass despite strong opposition
The Netherlands will require proof of a Covid-19 vaccination or a recent negative coronavirus test for entry to bars, restaurants, museums, theatres and other cultural events from September 25, as almost all social distancing measures are dropped.
A narrow majority of Dutch parliament late on Thursday rejected a motion calling on the government to change its mind about the 'corona' pass, as Prime Minister Mark Rutte said it was needed to prevent a new wave of infections.
"We are still in a dangerous situation. Not doing this would bring great risks", Rutte said during a heated debate in parliament.