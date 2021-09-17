COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Dutch to introduce 'corona' pass despite strong opposition

September 17 2021 - 08:16

Mandatory workplace jabs should weigh up operational needs and workers' rights: legal expert

Employers who want to implement mandatory vaccinations at their workplaces should conduct a risk assessment and take the constitutional rights of employees into account.

This is according to Jose Jorge, a director and sector head at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr, who was speaking at the company’s annual employment law webinar on Thursday.

In June, labour minister Thulas Nxesi issued a directive regarding vaccination in the workplace. He said employers should find a “reasonable resolution that accommodates all parties where employees refuse to be vaccinated for medical and constitutional grounds”.