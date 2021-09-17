From threats to murder: 5 revelations from 'killer cop' Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu’s testimony

Former police officer Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu denied threatening an employee at an insurance company where she had taken out policies.

This was one of several claims she made during her testimony before the Gauteng high court, sitting in Palm Ridge, this week.

She is alleged to have murdered five relatives and her ex-boyfriend Maurice Mabasa. She is also alleged to have fraudulently cashed in on insurance policies that covered the deceased.

Ndlovu was asked whether she had threatened a salesperson when one of her claims was delayed, to which she replied she had no reason to do so.

She said she accepted the company needed to do its due diligence because the deceased did not die of natural causes.