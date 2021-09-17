From threats to murder: 5 revelations from 'killer cop' Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu’s testimony
Former police officer Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu denied threatening an employee at an insurance company where she had taken out policies.
This was one of several claims she made during her testimony before the Gauteng high court, sitting in Palm Ridge, this week.
She is alleged to have murdered five relatives and her ex-boyfriend Maurice Mabasa. She is also alleged to have fraudulently cashed in on insurance policies that covered the deceased.
Ndlovu was asked whether she had threatened a salesperson when one of her claims was delayed, to which she replied she had no reason to do so.
She said she accepted the company needed to do its due diligence because the deceased did not die of natural causes.
Here are five revelations from her testimony:
Threatening the insurance company
Ndlovu denied threatening insurance official Maritz Heystek when a policy payout was delayed. She said she accepted the company was following procedures before making the payment.
I do admit that when the insurance payout was delayed after I put in the claim, I did phone him to inquire about it. I was told the company was assessing the claim because the death was due to unnatural causes.Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu
“I had no reason to do so. But I do admit that when the payout was delayed after I put in the claim, I did phone him to inquire about it. I was told the company was assessing the claim because the death was due to unnatural causes.”
Policy on Madala Homu
Ndlovu’s cousin Witness Madala Homu was one of her alleged victims. He was murdered in March 2012, a death for which she allegedly received R131,000 from policies.
The court heard Ndlovu registered Homu as her spouse in her policies.
“They must have made a mistake because when I took out a policy, I registered him as a brother, not as a spouse, as stated in the application.”
Policy on ex-boyfriend Mabasa
Ndlovu told the court she and Mabasa were not married but lived together for four years. The court also asked why Mabasa was registered as a spouse in her policies.
Ndlovu said she indicated during the application process she had a partner with whom she had lived for four years.
She claimed that after assessments and questions, the company registered Mabasa as a spouse because they lived together and shared household responsibilities.
Policies on Zanele Motha and Brilliant Mashego
Ndlovu admitted she was a beneficiary of the policies that covered her niece Zanele Motha, who was killed in June 2016 and Brilliant Mashego, her nephew, was killed in January 2018.
Relationship with Mabasa
Ndlovu told the court she and Mabasa had been in a relationship since 2011. They started living together in 2012 before she took out a policy in December 2013.
“When I took out the policy in 2013, our relationship was about three years at the time. I am innocent. I did not kill anyone,” said Ndlovu.