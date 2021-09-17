Health standards body says SA still far from providing safe healthcare for all

SA has a long way to go in building healthcare management systems that reduce risk to patients.

That’s the word from Dr Siphiwe Mndaweni, head of the Office of Health Standards Compliance (OHSC), on Friday, which is World Patient Safety Day.

Under the National Health Act, the OHSC is charged with ensuring health establishments – from major hospitals to clinics and practices of doctors and other health professionals – comply with legislated health standards.

“Many standards we are tasked with enforcing are designed specifically to pre-empt and prevent adverse medical events from occurring,” said Mndaweni

“Healthcare professionals are only human, and they often operate under pressure, so the systems in which they work need to have built-in safeguards. Many guidelines and procedures that exist in good healthcare practice are there to ensure patient safety.”

The OHSC performs hundreds of inspections of health establishments each year to measure their performance against prescribed norms and standards. The process is being gradually expanded to take in more categories of health establishments.