Joburg businessman flouts municipal bylaws, erects steel structure for billboard

A ward councillor in Roodepoort, west of Johannesburg, hopes the court will hand a stiff sentence to an advertising company owner who erected a steel structure to house a billboard without following municipal bylaws.

Amelia Bester, the ward 89 councillor, said she had received a message from the then MMC for economic development in the City of Johannesburg in 2019 about a structure that had been put up on the bridge over Hendrik Potgieter Road.

“I put a call out to the community members to help us to keep an eye on that bridge for when the guys come back,” she said.

Two days later, Bester received a call late at night that the men who had erected the structure had returned to finish what they started.

“We contacted the JMPD and on site we impounded the vehicle and all their tools. The JMPD contacted the owner and we all went to the Honeydew police station to open a case,” she said.

Bester said she opened a case of malicious damage to city-owned property.