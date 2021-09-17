Mandatory workplace jabs should weigh up operational needs and workers' rights: legal expert

Employers who want to implement mandatory vaccinations at their workplaces should conduct a risk assessment and take the constitutional rights of employees into account.

This is according to Jose Jorge, a director and sector head at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr, who was speaking at the company’s annual employment law webinar on Thursday.

In June, labour minister Thulas Nxesi issued a directive regarding vaccination in the workplace. He said employers should find a “reasonable resolution that accommodates all parties where employees refuse to be vaccinated for medical and constitutional grounds”.

“The key principle of these guidelines is that employers and employees should treat each other with mutual respect. A premium is placed on public health imperatives, the constitutional rights of employees and the efficient operation of the employer’s business,” the communication reads.

Jorge said: “We are sitting with a number of our clients who intend to implement mandatory vaccination. As an employer, you have to conduct a risk assessment and decide if you are going to make vaccination mandatory.”