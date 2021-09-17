South Africa

New Zealand police make arrest in deaths of three SA children

17 September 2021 - 11:23
Stock image
Stock image
Image: 123RF/rawpixel

Police in New Zealand have arrested and charged a 40-year-old woman with murder in relation to the deaths of three children.

Detective inspector Scott Anderson said the woman is due to appear in the Timaru district court soon.

He did not name her, but said: “Police would like to reassure the community that this was a tragic isolated incident and we are not seeking anyone else.”

New Zealand media reported earlier that doctors Graham and Lauren Dickason’s three young daughters were found dead in the New Zealand town on Thursday night. Formerly residents in Pretoria, the family left for New Zealand at the end of August to work there.

In SA, department of international relations and cooperation spokesperson Lunga Ngqengelele told TimesLIVE the department has been made aware of the incident.

“We aren’t in a position to say more as the investigations are ongoing,” said Ngqengelele.

Anderson said earlier information given to police was that one child was aged seven and two were aged three.

“This is incorrect. They were aged six and two. We apologise for this error,” he said.

Police are still examining the crime scene.

“As this matter is before the courts, police will not be making any further comment,” he said.

TimesLIVE

