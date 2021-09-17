PODCAST | A fight for justice – GBV, Rosemary Ndlovu, and the murder of Baby A

On September 10 a group of Hermanus residents undertook a peaceful protest near Hermanus magistrate’s court. The group hopes to raise awareness about the rising scourge of gender-based violence in their town, but does their movement have greater significance for SA as a whole?

Also, in this week’s minisode we discuss the trial of Rosemary Ndlovu and how we can protect ourselves from a killer in our midst.

True Crime South Africa’s third topic for the week is the case of a toddler whose mother and uncle have been arrested after she was found brutally murdered in a Midrand hotel.

Listen to the tale here: