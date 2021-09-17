South Africa

Preservation order granted for Merc in Durban Woolies looting case

17 September 2021 - 13:37
Mbuso Moloi faces theft and public violence charges after allegedly looting a store in Durban. File photo.
Mbuso Moloi faces theft and public violence charges after allegedly looting a store in Durban. File photo.
Image: Orrin Singh

The Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) in KwaZulu-Natal obtained a preservation of property order at the Durban high court on Friday for a Mercedes-Benz C300 Coupe belonging to alleged “Woolworths looter” Mbuso Moloi, 30. 

Moloi faces charges of theft and public violence relating to the looting of a Woolworths store in the Glenwood area in July during the acts of public violence that took place in various parts of the province.

Footage of Moloi carrying a basket of goods out of the outlet went viral on social media. 

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Kara said the vehicle was preserved on the basis that it is an instrumentality of the offences.

“It has an estimated market value of about R507,000. The car will remain with the state until the court grants a forfeiture order.”

The Mercedes-Benz C300 Coupe, worth about R507,000, belonging to 'Woolworths looter' Mbuso Moloi.
The Mercedes-Benz C300 Coupe, worth about R507,000, belonging to 'Woolworths looter' Mbuso Moloi.
Image: NPA
The Mercedes-Benz C300 Coupe, worth about R507,000, belonging to 'Woolworths looter' Mbuso Moloi.
The Mercedes-Benz C300 Coupe, worth about R507,000, belonging to 'Woolworths looter' Mbuso Moloi.
Image: NPA

Moloi handed himself over to police on July 28. 

He is out on bail of R5,000 and will reappear in court on October 12. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Alleged Woolworths looter case postponed after accused changes plea to not guilty

The 30-year-old Mercedes-Benz driver who went viral on social media after being captured on video footage allegedly looting a Woolworths store, ...
News
1 month ago

Woolworths ‘Mercedes looter’ to plead guilty to theft and public violence

The 30-year-old Mercedes-Benz driver went viral on social media after being captured on video footage allegedly looting a Durban Woolworths store.
News
1 month ago

'Mercedes looter' bust on video leaving Woolworths with groceries despite claiming he didn't go inside

On Tuesday, Moloi said he was not looting and that the incident had been taken out of context - but a second video suggests otherwise.
News
2 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. WATCH | Rosemary Ndlovu explains how she 'stole guns' from police station in ... South Africa
  2. Testimony of Rosemary Ndlovu's mother contradicts crucial evidence by the ... South Africa
  3. WATCH | Exclusive footage of Thembisa cop ‘ordering hitmen to murder her sister ... South Africa
  4. A look into Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu’s 'rocky relationship' with murdered lover ... South Africa
  5. ‘Who knew Rosemary Ndlovu would one day be a celebrity’, says alleged killer cop South Africa

Latest Videos

Rosemary Ndlovu explains how she 'stole guns' from police station: more ...
Alleged killer cop Rosemary Ndlovu reduced to tears during testimony