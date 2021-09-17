QUIZ | Are you a 'news mayor' or a clueless candidate? Take our news quiz & find out
17 September 2021 - 10:00
As the country gears up for elections, do you have what it takes to be elected a “news mayor”?
How well do you know your SA newsmakers?
Take our weekly test to find out:
How did you do?
100-80: Congrats! You have been appointed mayor of news
50-60: So close. You should demand a recount
30-40: Maybe it's better if you are in a coalition
0-20: Putting your name on the list was a waste of ink