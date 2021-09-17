South Africa

SA mom a suspect in killing of 3 children in New Zealand

17 September 2021 - 07:28 By TIMESLIVE
Three sisters under the age of 10 have been found dead in New Zealand, shortly after the family emigrated from South Africa.
Three sisters under the age of 10 have been found dead in New Zealand, shortly after the family emigrated from South Africa.
Image: 123RF/Przemyslaw Koch

Twin girls aged three and their seven-year-old sibling have been found dead in a New Zealand town.

Their mother - a SA doctor - has been admitted to hospital, where she is in a stable condition, reports New Zealand media, quoting Det Insp Scott Anderson.

A homicide case is under investigation with police saying at a media conference they were speaking with people from the property and no-one else was wanted in connection with the incident.

The family had arrived in the country in late August and had only recently left a Covid-19 quarantine facility.

Their father, also a doctor, had arrived home to find his daughters dead, and had alerted neighbours. Stuff.co.nz reported he was heard screaming and crying, saying “Is this really happening?”

Emergency services were alerted shortly after 10pm on Thursday night, reports TVNZ, quoting police as saying the family had only arrived in the town a week ago to work as medics.

The property involved is believed to be used as housing for staff at the hospital.

The NZ Herald newspaper quoted South Africans in Timaru group and Multicultural Aoraki SA representative Martin Reynecke​ as saying the SA community was in shock.

“Our hearts are breaking for their family back in South Africa and around the world who will wake up to this terrible news,” Reynecke​ said.

Tributes, along with flowers and a soft toy, have been left at the entrance to the property.

This is a developing story

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Lust for blood: six massacred in KZN security guard’s killing spree

Among those killed at the hands of a private security officer are two five-year-old boys and a 13-year-old girl
News
1 day ago

'Insurance tears': SA reacts to alleged killer cop crying in court over late boyfriend

On Tuesday, Ndlovu seemed unfazed by the allegations against her as she made jokes, posed for the cameras and called herself a celebrity.
News
18 hours ago

Another farm murder, plus five talking points from ‘Vrye Weekblad’

Zolisa Panyaza must have known the person who knocked because she opened the door. And was shot dead on the spot. There were allegedly 15 shots. Her ...
News
18 minutes ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. WATCH | Rosemary Ndlovu explains how she 'stole guns' from police station in ... South Africa
  2. Testimony of Rosemary Ndlovu's mother contradicts crucial evidence by the ... South Africa
  3. WATCH | Exclusive footage of Thembisa cop ‘ordering hitmen to murder her sister ... South Africa
  4. A look into Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu’s 'rocky relationship' with murdered lover ... South Africa
  5. ‘Who knew Rosemary Ndlovu would one day be a celebrity’, says alleged killer cop South Africa

Latest Videos

Rosemary Ndlovu explains how she 'stole guns' from police station: more ...
Alleged killer cop Rosemary Ndlovu reduced to tears during testimony