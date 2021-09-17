South Africans think corruption has worsened during Ramaphosa’s tenure — survey

The latest survey conducted by Afrobarometer has revealed 64% of South Africans think corruption has worsened during President Cyril Ramaphosa’s tenure.

The survey was released this week after the Afrobarometer team, led by the Institute for Justice and Reconciliation and Plus 94 Research, interviewed 1,600 adult South Africans in May and June 2021.

The survey showed that not only do South Africans think corruption has grown worse during the last three years of Ramaphosa’s tenure, but they also see large portions of elected officials and civil servants involved in corrupt activities.

“Society says the government is handling the anti-corruption fight badly, while channels to report corruption are increasingly seen as unsafe,” according to the survey.

Based on its findings, Afrobarometer said most citizens were dissatisfied with the way government was handling the fight against corruption, suggesting the National Anti-Corruption Strategy and other efforts to strengthen independent oversight have not yet had their desired impact.

It said progress in the anti-corruption fight would require political will, more assertive independent oversight, and safe reporting channels for whistle-blowers and ordinary citizens.