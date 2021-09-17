Voter registration weekend is here: Seven of your questions answered
South Africans eligible to vote in the local government elections will take to the polls on November 1, with a voter registration weekend taking place this weekend.
Minister of co-operative governance and traditional affairs Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma made the announcement earlier this month.
The date comes the Constitutional Court dismissed the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) bid to postpone the elections until next year, as per the recommendation of former deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke.
Applications for special votes will open on September 20 and close on October 4.
Here are seven answers to your questions about voting registration:
Why do I need to register to vote?
Before you can vote in the elections, you have to register in the voting district where you live. This is important for municipal elections since you can only vote in the voting district where you are registered.
Where do I register?
During a voter registration weekend, you can visit your nearest voting station to register your details. This is important if you have moved in the period since the last elections.
You can check where your nearest voting station is here.
You can check your registration using TimesLIVE's election portal here.
You can also make an appointment to apply for registration during office hours at the local IEC office responsible for your voting district.
What do I need to take when I go to register?
You need to register in person and take your smart ID card, green bar-coded ID book, or temporary ID certificate with you.
You also need to provide your physical address of where you live.
How do I register online?
You can also register on the IEC elections website.
Register online for #LGE2021 in just a few easy steps:— IEC South Africa (@IECSouthAfrica) September 8, 2021
1.Get your SA ID
2.Go to https://t.co/GMnEP2KL8Fhttps://t.co/9kHFRd3Mt7 “Register to Vote Now”
4.Enter personal details
5.Enter OTPhttps://t.co/KTvH8z5njs for address
7.Submit scan/photo of ID
https://t.co/rcAvx6f0ek
If I'm abroad, can I still register?
Yes, the Electoral Amendment Act 2013 permitted all South African citizens the right to register and vote abroad in national elections.
To vote abroad, you must be registered and submit a VEC10 notification within the period specified on the election's timetable, 15 days from the date on which the election is proclaimed.
My ID book is in my maiden name, but my married name appears on the voters' roll. Do I need to re-register?
No, IEC only uses your ID number and not your name. It check your ID number against the National Population Register (NPR) to ensure that you are eligible to vote.
“We get your name as it's reflected on the NPR (the department of home affairs automatically changes your name when you get married), and that is the name that appears on the voters' roll. Your name on the voters' roll does not have to match the name on your ID. You can apply to home affairs for a new ID reflecting your married name if you want to, but it's not necessary to register or vote,” said the IEC.
What proof do I get that I have registered?
A receipt is pasted in your ID book when you apply for registration. If your name isn't on the voters' roll on election day and you don't have your registration sticker, you have no proof that you applied for registration and you won't be able to vote.
“The sticker doesn't necessarily mean that you are registered, only that you applied for registration. If, when we process your application, we find that you aren't eligible to vote (for example, if you're not a citizen), you will be added to the rejected portion of the voters' roll. To make sure that your application was successful, please wait seven days after applying for registration and then check,” said IEC.