Voter registration weekend is here: Seven of your questions answered

South Africans eligible to vote in the local government elections will take to the polls on November 1, with a voter registration weekend taking place this weekend.

Minister of co-operative governance and traditional affairs Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma made the announcement earlier this month.

The date comes the Constitutional Court dismissed the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) bid to postpone the elections until next year, as per the recommendation of former deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke.

Applications for special votes will open on September 20 and close on October 4.

Here are seven answers to your questions about voting registration:

Why do I need to register to vote?

Before you can vote in the elections, you have to register in the voting district where you live. This is important for municipal elections since you can only vote in the voting district where you are registered.